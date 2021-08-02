Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle

* RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title No Holds Barred match

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge

* An update on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles after Natalya underwent ankle surgery last week

* Randy Orton is advertised to appear