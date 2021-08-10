Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai in the opening match. Kai is replacing Ember Moon, who is no longer cleared to compete

* Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet for a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai and their Takeover 36 match

* NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov appears

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Trey Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones

* A look back at the rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross