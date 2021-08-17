Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The Diamond Mine Open Challenge will open the show with Roderick Strong in action. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is not cleared to compete, and will not be defending against Strong tonight

* Cameron Grimes vs. Josh Briggs

* Prime Target preview for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at Takeover 36 will air

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Imperium

* Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross face off in the ring

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson. The winner will face Odyssey Jones in the finals

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland

* Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea vs. Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* Sitdown interview with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* The go-home build for Takeover 36