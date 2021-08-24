Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

– The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT opens up live a tape delay as we see new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase arriving to the parking lot in a limousine. They hop out and are ready to celebrate the win over LA Knight at Takeover. We see stills from the match as Vic Joseph talks about the match at Takeover and welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We’re inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida now as Grimes and DiBiase come to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop for Grimes as he and DiBiase enter the ring.

Fans chant “to the moon!” as Ted takes the mic. Ted says everyone thought he came to NXT to buy someone, but soon realized he came to find the person to carry the Million Dollar legacy. He praises Grimes for having a strong body and mind, and heart. Fans chant “you deserve it!” as Ted goes on about how Grimes was never a quitter, how he kept getting up until he was the Million Dollar Champion. Grimes says when Ted first showed up, he drove him absolutely nuts, bonkers. Ted says it was on purpose as he was testing Grimes. Grimes is glad because he started to lose sight. He saw all his jewelry and 0’s in his bank account and thought he was something, but he didn’t have an accomplishment to back that up. Grimes, while scrubbing Knight’s toilet,s knew he could never let that happen to Ted, he could never let that dummy Knight have Ted as his butler. Grimes says they took care of Knight together at Takeover, and he became the Million Dollar Champion.

Fans chant “to the moon!” again. Grimes goes on and asks Ted where he goes now. Ted says it’s time to go… to the moon! Ted does his signature laugh as smoke shoots up around the arena and fake $100 bills with Grimes’ face on them fall all over the Capitol Wrestling Center. Grimes’ music hits as they continue celebrating and Ted continues laughing.

– Vic sends us to a video package of more highlights from Takeover 36.

– Still to come, Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma in our six-man main event. Also, the Breakout Tournament finals with Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes.

Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Hollands with Pete Dunne. We go to commercial.