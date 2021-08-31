Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in the show opener

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea in a non-title match

* Wade Barrett interviews NXT Champion Samoa Joe

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Ikemen Jiro accepts the Diamond Mine Open Challenge issued by Roderick Strong