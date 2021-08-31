A new segment and two new matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was just announced that Mandy Rose vs. Sarray will open tonight’s broadcast. This will be Rose’s first match since the June 28 RAW, and her first match since returning to NXT from the red brand earlier this summer.

WWE has also announced NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea in a non-title match for tonight’s show. Franky Monet and Robert Stone will be at ringside.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature Wade Barrett sitting down with NXT Champion Samoa Joe for an interview.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for tonight:

* Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in the show opener

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea in a non-title match

* Wade Barrett interviews NXT Champion Samoa Joe

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Ikemen Jiro accepts the Diamond Mine Open Challenge issued by Roderick Strong

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.