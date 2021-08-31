Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be a taped show, filmed last week from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Tonight’s show will be headlined with an appearance by new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, who will be making his first appearance since winning the title from WALTER at Takeover 36.

WWE has not announced a match for NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai, but we know she will be in action tonight, her first match since she and Zoey Stark won the titles from Indi Hartwell and Zoey Stark at the Great American Bash in early July. Mandy Rose vs. Sarray was also taped for tonight, but not officially announced as of this writing.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

* Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Ikemen Jiro accepts the Diamond Mine Open Challenge issued by Roderick Strong

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.