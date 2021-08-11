Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 751,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

This is up 44.42% from last week’s taped NXT episode on Syfy, which drew 520,000 viewers for the lowest viewership in show history.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 90% from last week’s 0.10 rating in the key demo, for the taped episode on Syfy. This week’s 0.19 key demo rating represents 244,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 80.74% from the 135,000 viewers that last week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented.

This week’s NXT show marked the return to the live timeslot on the USA Network. NXT had aired on Syfy for two weeks, taped ahead of time, due to coverage of the Olympics.

Last night’s NXT drew the most viewers since the May 4 episode. The episode was tied with several other episodes for the second-best key demo rating since May, just behind the May 20 episode. This week’s viewership was up 44.42% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 90% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.6% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.

This week’s live NXT show featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Sarray vs. Dakota Kai in the opener, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addressing Kai’s recent turn, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly in a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal, Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter in the NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals, a look back at the rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross, and the main brand debut of NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov, who faced Pete Dunne in the main event.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode