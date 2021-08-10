Ember Moon has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that Moon is now medically unable to compete, as determined by NXT medics earlier in the day.

Moon was scheduled to face Sarray in a first-time-ever match on tonight’s NXT, but now Sarray will face Dakota Kai. That match will open the show.

Kai is set to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover 36. Gonzalez has been announced for a segment on tonight’s show where she will address Kai’s recent attack.

Stay tuned for more on Moon’s health and status, and join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sarray vs. Dakota Kai in the opening match. Kai is replacing Ember Moon, who is no longer cleared to compete

* Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet for a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai and their Takeover 36 match

* NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov appears

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Trey Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones

* A look back at the rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross