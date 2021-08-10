WWE NXT Superstars will be in action during this Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode on Hulu.

Tonight’s pre-RAW Main Event tapings featured the following matches:

* Odyssey Jones vs. Austin Theory

* Dakota Kai vs. Aliyah

You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Jones is currently competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and will face Trey Baxter in the semi-finals, while Theory is on hiatus in the storylines after walking out on The Way. Aliyah was rumored to be involved in a RAW-NXT trade that sent Mandy Rose to NXT, and Kai is challenging NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover 36.

Scoop #5: Austin Theory vs Odyssey Jones on Main Event pic.twitter.com/Jjr4OR3T12 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021