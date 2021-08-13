WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage for tonight’s SmackDown taping at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, likely for dark matches.

Ridge Holland, Kacy Catanzaro and Xia Li were brought to tonight’s taping, according to PWInsider. It’s likely they will be working pre-show dark matches, which has been the trend as of late.

Holland recently returned to NXT from injuries, and is set to face Timothy Thatcher next Tuesday. Catanzaro has been teaming with Kayden Carter, and Xia Li has not wrestled since losing to NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez on July 20.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.