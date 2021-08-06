There was talk of holding the WWE NXT Takeover 36 event in Las Vegas during SummerSlam Weekend.

Takeover 36 is now set the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE had talks about running Takeover at a major arena in Las Vegas.

The idea was that so many fans would be in Vegas for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view that Saturday, so they would be able to draw a strong crowd for Takeover on Sunday. There’s no word yet on why they decided to keep Takeover in Orlando.

One potential issue for SummerSlam Weekend is that key officials have to make the trip to Vegas the week before for the multi-day tryout camp that was announced a few months back. The tryouts and the trip to Vegas will be held at a time when NXT officials should be finalizing plans for Takeover. They will then have to fly back to Orlando for the Takeover event, and NXT TV two nights later. WWE recently confirmed that the tryout camp will run from Wednesday, August 18 through Friday, August 20.

NXT Takeover 36 will be held on Sunday, August 22. Below is the updated announced card:

NXT Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT UK Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)