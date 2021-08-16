Multiple episodes of WWE NXT will be taped next week from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

NXT TV tapings will be held after next Sunday’s Takeover 36 event, according to PWInsider. Word is that three episodes will be taped.

The current plan is to tape an episode on Monday, August 23, to air on Tuesday, August 24. NXT will then tape two episodes on Tuesday, August 24, to air on Tuesday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 7.

This move to pre-taped episodes will not be a permanent change. It was noted that current plans call for NXT to return to live episodes on the USA Network beginning with the episode on Tuesday, September 14.

There is no word on why NXT is taping three episodes next week, but we will keep you updated.