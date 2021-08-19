Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with Meiko Satomura putting her NXT UK Women’s Championship on the line!

NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Stevie Turner

Emilia McKenzie comes out with Meiko Satomura. She will be in her corner during today’s matchup.

Both women go straight into an aggressive collar and elbow tie-up. Meiko Satomura pushes Stevie Turner up against the ropes and lands a nice kick to break the lockup. Turner grabs hold of Satomura’s wrist and drags her down on the mat. Satomura turns it into a side headlock. Turner rises to her feet – she’s still in the lockup. She brings the champion over to the corner. Satomura ducks out and continues holding all of the control in the beginning.

Turner comes forward with a big boot and lays into the champion with a well-executed running boot. Satomura comes back into control with a vertical suplex. Satomura flies off the middle rope and takes Turner on a ride with a nice arm drag. Turner and Satomura’s brawl spills to the outside for a brief moment. Satomura eats four heavy boot shots. Turner swipes Satomura with a flying forearm and goes straight for a lateral press. The champion kicks out. Turner keeps the pressure on with a straitjacket hold. Satomura finds the ropes and plants a pele kick, creating temporary space.

Turner’s uncanny approach lands a leg drop for another near-fall encounter. Satomura executes a rope-assisted flatliner. She covers. Turner fights free. As Turner is lying face-down on the mat, the champion traps her with an STF. Stuck in the center of the ring, Turner has no other choice but to tap. “The Final Boss” retains her hard-earned gold!

Winner: Meiko Satomura

Backstage: Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) is getting warmed up before their main calibur title challenge!

– Kenny Williams and Oliver Carter look ahead before their first-round Heritage Cup Contenders match.