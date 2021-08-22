WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan says NXT is undergoing a revamp with production changes expected in the coming weeks.

Khan spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about the new vision for NXT as they want to change how talent will be developed.

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT,” Khan revealed. “What we found — it’s part of why we did the tryout yesterday — what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE Superstars, is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars.”

“In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel — and we believe — because of a lot of the indie wrestlers, if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and RAW now. We don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great, young talent.”

Khan was then asked what he meant by a new look and feel for NXT.

“The look of the show, the production of the show, everything is going to change in the next few weeks,” Khan confirmed.

In this interview, Khan also clarified his “We’re open for business” comment about the possibility of WWE being sold, and also this year’s WWE releases. You can check out the full interview in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, pleases credit BT Sport and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.