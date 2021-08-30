Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Paycom Center (recently re-named from the Chesapeake Energy Arena) in Oklahoma City, OK with more build for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

It looks like The Miz vs. John Morrison may have been nixed from tonight’s RAW.

Miz vs. Morrison was announced last Monday night after Miz snapped and turned on his former partner, but the match is no longer listed on the official preview for tonight’s show.

The official preview for tonight’s RAW still has WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match listed, plus Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.

The dark match advertised locally for tonight is Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.