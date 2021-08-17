Monday’s live SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.857 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.74% from last week’s 1.790 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.912 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.840 million), the second hour drew 1.864 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.863 million) and the final hour drew 1.796 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.669 million).

RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is up 12.24% from last week’s 0.49 key demo rating. That 0.55 rating represents 713,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 13.35% from the 629,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.49 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, Special Report with Bret Baier, FOX News Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, America Reports at 1pm, America Reports at 2pm, Outnumbered, Gutfeld, and America’s Newsroom at 10am.

RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.153 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

This week’s RAW audience and key demo rating were the best since the July 19 episode, which was the first show back with live fans in the crowd. This week’s viewership was up 3.74% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.24% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 13% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.6% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s go-home RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio had just three happenings advertised ahead of time – WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg facing off with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Omos, and Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The show-closing segment featured Goldberg and Lashley.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode