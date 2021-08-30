The WWE website has shared a new photo gallery which consists of 79 behind-the-scenes photos from the recent SummerSlam pay-per-view event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As reported earlier, this year’s SummerSlam was the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam of all-time. The event set records for live global viewership, gate receipts, indoor attendance, merchandise sales, sponsorships and social engagement.

Furthermore, SummerSlam videos generated more than one billion views across all WWE social platforms during the week. Brock Lesnar’s return became WWE’s most-watched Instagram video of all-time – surpassing the video of John Cena’s return at Money In The Bank.

You can click here to see the full gallery. A few shots can be seen below: