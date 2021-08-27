WWE is reportedly not interested in signing indie wrestlers, at least for the time being.

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that multiple sources have reported that word from the top of the company is that they are not interested in indie wrestlers as far as “scouting and such” goes right now, and that AEW can have all the indie talent to itself.

This can and will change with time, and would likely be on a case-by-case basis.

WWE officials are said to be back to the feeling of scouting talent by their looks, and not because wrestlers have gotten over elsewhere, and to teaching people with the right look how to be pro wrestlers.

WWE is looking to hold more talent tryouts like the one they did in Las Vegas during SummerSlam Week, and the plan is to have scouts bring in a lot more athletes for these camps.

