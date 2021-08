Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Fallout from SummerSlam

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hosts Championship Celebration

* Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode