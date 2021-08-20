WWE has finally announced a line-up for tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will air live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

It was just announced that John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will give their “final statements” before Saturday’s SummerSlam main event.

WWE has also confirmed that Edge will be back on SmackDown tonight to react to last week’s statements by his SummerSlam opponent, Seth Rollins. The WWE Hall of Famer did not appear on last week’s episode.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s SmackDown – Rey Mysterio vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. This comes as Rey and Dominik Mysterio prepare to challenge Jey and Jimmy Uso for the straps at SummerSlam. Rey defeated Jimmy back on the July 30 SmackDown episode, while Jey defeated Dominik on the August 6 show.

