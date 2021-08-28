WWE SmackDown on FOX is going to be preempted twice in October due to MLB coverage, according to PWInsider.

The first episode will be Friday, October 15, and the second is Friday, October 29. Both shows are slated to air on FS1.

SmackDown had to make the channel switch for similar reasons last October.

If last year is any indication, ratings will take a hit for these upcoming episodes.

The October 23, 2020 show that aired on FS1 drew 881,000 viewers, at a time when SmackDown was drawing north of two-million viewers each week. The December 18 episode also aired on FS1 and brought in 1.030 million viewers.

