RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos have been announced for a in-studio appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.

AJ and Omos were scheduled to appear last Wednesday but the interview was nixed at the last minute. WWE had been pushing the in-studio, but AJ and Omos never appeared.

AJ was absent from this week’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. RAW saw Omos defeat Riddle in singles action, but there was no sign of Styles.

Styles last wrestled on the July 26 RAW episode as he and Omos retained their titles over The Viking Raiders. He is being advertised for next Monday’s RAW in Orlando.

There is no word yet on why last week’s interview was nixed, or why AJ was not at RAW on Monday, but we will keep you updated.