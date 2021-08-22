SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. She swings her hair around and dances to the ring. Greg Hamilton announces that Sasha Banks is unable to compete, so Belair will defend her title against the most beautiful woman in all of WWE, Carmella. The music hits and out comes Carmella as Belair looks on confused.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Carmella makes her way to the ring and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair looks annoyed. The crowd seems deflated at the match change. Belair seethes as Carmella does her entrance, laughing at her. Belair takes the mic and says it may not be tonight but sooner than later it will be she and Sasha Banks in the ring, but until then… she’s just going to take her frustrations out on Carmella and beat her dusty little self, right now, Belair says. They argue as the bell hits but the music interrupts and out comes Becky Lynch to a big pop. Lynch is fired up as is the crowd. Belair is also hyped up as Lynch heads to the ring.

Becky’s shirt says “The Man’s Back In Vegas.” Becky looks at both competitors, then kicks Carmella and throws her out of the ring. Becky tells Belair she’ll be right back. Becky goes to ringside and sends Carmella into the steel steps. Fans chant Becky’s name now. Becky comes back in and faces off with Belair as fans cheer them on. The staredown goes on for a minute as the crowd gets louder. Becky asks for a mic and proposes she and Belair blow the roof off the stadium, for the title. Belair tares Becky down and gestures for the match to happen. The bell rings and the match is on.

Lynch offers her hand for a shake but instead she decks Belair in the jaw, and drops her with the pumphandle slam to win the title in seconds.

Winner and New SmackDown Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch

