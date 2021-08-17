The challengers of the WWE RAW Tag Team and WWE US Championship matches at SummerSlam are currently favored, according to BetOnline.

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) are slight favorites at -200 over the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos (+150). Damien Priest (-200) is leading WWE US Champion Sheamus (+150) at the moment.

Added on last night’s RAW, Drew McIntyre (-600) is the heavy favorite over Jinder Mahal (+350), while Alexa Bliss (-400) is expected to beat Eva Marie (+250).

Bellow are the current odds for the show:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) -500 vs. John Cena +300

WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) -600 vs. Goldberg +350

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Rhea Ripley +250

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) -200 vs. Sasha Banks +150

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) -400 vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio +250

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150 vs. RK-Bro -200

WWE US Championship

Sheamus (c) +150 vs. Damien Priest -200

Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Jinder Mahal +350

Alexa Bliss -400 vs. Eva Marie +250

Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200

Will Big E cash-in at SummerSlam? No -250, Yes +175