WWE title holders continue to dominate the betting odds for SummerSlam on August 21, according to BetOnline.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-500) continues to remain a steady favorite over John Cena (+300). WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (-600) is looking to retain over Goldberg (+350).

In the women’s division things are a bit closer as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair (-200) is favored over Sasha Banks (+150). WWE Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. (-125) is slightly ahead of Charlotte (+150) and Rhea Ripley (+250).

WWE US Champion Sheamus vs. Damian Priest was made official on last night’s RAW and odds are not out yet for that match. There is also a prop for if Big E will cash-in his MITB contract at the PPV. No (-250) is currently leading Yes (+175).

Below are the full betting odds:

* Roman Reigns (c) (-500) vs. John Cena (+300)

* Bobby Lashley (c) (-600) vs. Goldberg (+350)

* Bianca Belair (c) (-200) vs. Sasha Banks (+150)

* Nikki A.S.H. (c) (-125) vs. Rhea Ripley (+250) vs. Charlotte Flair (+150)

* The Usos (c) (-400) vs. the Mysterios (+250)

* Edge (-300) vs. Seth Rollins (+200)

* Will Big E Cash in the MITB Contract at SummerSlam? (No -250, Yes +175)