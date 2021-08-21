Big E vs. Baron Corbin

We go to ringside and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. They send us to the ring with Mike Rome, who is with the winner of the TikTok ring announcer search. The winner, Raine Cruz, does the introductions. Logan Paul, who will be on Monday’s RAW, is in the front row.

Out first comes Big E to a pop. Baron Corbin comes out next, clutching Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase. Corbin looks terrified and the referee has to talk him into giving up the briefcase to start the match. The bell rings and Big E goes to work on Corbin. Big E dominates for a few minutes but misses the big splash on the apron as Corbin moves. Big E falls to the floor and the referee counts.

Corbin goes back out and sends Big E face-first into the ring post. Corbin goes back in and tells the referee to count. Corbin talks trash as fans boo him. They bring it back in and Corbin sends Big E into the ring post shoulder-first twice. And a third time. Big E kicks out at 2. More back and forth now but Corbin keeps control.

Big E fights out of the corner and blocks a chokeslam, rolling Corbin up and then into the Stretch Muffler in the middle of the ring. Corbin gets out and hits a Deep Six for a 2 count. Corbin shows frustration and goes for another roll-up for 2. Corbin goes to ringside to grab the briefcase and leave with it but Big E attacks. Corbin gets free again and tries to run away with the case again but Big E tackles him into the briefcase. Big E ends up hitting a Spear off the apron, sending Corbin to the floor with the case in hand.

Big E beings it back in and gets hyped up as fans rally for him. Big E scoops Corbin for the Big Ending and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Big E

