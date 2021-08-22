WWE United States Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest for the next match. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

The bell rings and they lock up, tangling into the corner and the ropes. Sheamus takes Priest down and grounds him. Priest fights up but Sheamus takes him back down. Priest turns it around on the mat. Sheamus takes Priest back down into another hold. Sheamus drops Priest with a shoulder and poses for a pop. They run the ropes and Priest levels Sheamus with a kick. Sheamus with a big open hand strike and more shots.

Priest rocks him with a right hand and leaps into the corner with a splash. Priest with a suplex for a 2 count. Priest dumps Sheamus to the apron and they trade shots. Priest kicks Sheamus to the floor. Priest runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Sheamus down with a kick but Priest also lands bad. The referee counts. Priest ends up mounting a bunch of strikes at ringside but Sheamus catches him in mid-air and slams him into the ring post. Sheamus poses to boos. Sheamus brings it back in and works Priest over. Sheamus with a big belly-to-back suplex but Priest hangs on. Sheamus grounds Priest with a headlock now.

Priest tries to make a comeback but Sheamus rocks him and hits a backbreaker, holding Priest over his knee and taking the time to flex. Sheamus keeps Priest down and shows off some, wasting time. Sheamus grounds Priest again, talking trash as fans try to rally for Priest. Priest fights back but Sheamus rocks him. Priest counters a move with a hurricanrana. Sheamus keeps control and drops Priest for another 2 count. Sheamus takes Priest to the apron and goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but Priest resists. Sheamus hits them anyway and puts Priest down.

Sheamus wastes more time and talks trash while Priest is down as fans boo. Sheamus looks to catch Priest with a big Spinebuster but Priest turns it into a DDT. Priest rocks Sheamus in the middle of the ring now. Priest mounts offense and levels Sheamus with two clotheslines. Priest with more offense and the Bell Clap now. Priest kicks Sheamus and goes to the top for a big flying spin kick. Sheamus kicks out at 2.

Sheamus blocks The Reckoning and delivers the Fireman’s Carry roll. Sheamus with a big counter to stop Priest from yanking him off the top rope, and a flying clothesline from the top rope. Sheamus with an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Sheamus shows some frustration now. He yells in Priest’s face. Priest fights from the mat but takes a stiff headbutt. Sheamus calls for the finish as he waits for Priest to get up. Priest blocks the Brogue Kick with a big kick of his own. Priest with the South of Heaven move but Sheamus kicks out at 2.

Priest unloads on Sheamus with forearms to the back. Sheamus gets up and Priest kicks him in the face. Priest leaps from the second rope but Sheamus meets him in mid-air with a jumping knee to the face. Priest kicks out at 2 and Sheamus can’t believe it. Sheamus goes for the Cloverleaf submission now but Priest rolls him for 2. Sheamus with a takedown into a heel hook submission now. Priest yells out and reaches for the bottom rope but he’s not close.

Priest sits up in the hold and takes off Sheamus’ face mask. Priest unloads with strikes to get out of the hold. They get up and Priest drops Sheamus face-first into the top turnbuckle, then levels him with a heel kick. Priest delivers The Broken Arrow for the pin to win the strap.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Damian Priest

This is from our live WWE SummerSlam coverage post. You can click here for full results, plus our live Viewing Party with your feedback…