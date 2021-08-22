Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes Eva Marie with Doudrop first. Alexa Bliss is out next and she’s carrying Lilly. Bliss puts Lilly on the top turnbuckle and here we go.

The bell rings and Bliss dodges Eva, and again, sending Eva to the floor but she lands on her feet and acts like she meant to do that. Eva comes back in but Bliss goes behind and grabs her. Eva switches up but Bliss rocks her with a back elbow. Eva charges but Bliss trips her face-first into the mat. Bliss keeps control as some fans chant for Bray Wyatt. Eva with right hands and a knee to the gut to put Bliss down.

Eva goes to the top but grabs Lilly and raises her int he air, then slaps the doll around. Bliss sees this and she’s not happy. Eva taunts Bliss with Lilly now. Eva laughs as Bliss looks on. Eva slaps Bliss with the doll. Bliss screams at Eva and begins leveling her with clotheslines, then a Thesz Press and right hands as Doudrop watches from ringside.

Eva crawls for Doudrop but Bliss drags her back and hits the senton for a 2 count. Bliss sits up and she’s annoyed. Bliss grabs Lilly as Eva begs Doudrop for help. Bliss climbs the corner and raises Lilly in the air, to some cheers. Eva pleads with Doudrop and Drop gives her a thumbs up. Bliss trips Eva face-first into the corner. Bliss climbs up but misses Twisted Bliss as Eva moves. Eva covers for a close 2 count, and another.

Eva argues with the referee now. Bliss gets up and kicks her, then drops her with a DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

