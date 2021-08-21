The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will air tonight live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET.
WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Reigns says he will leave WWE if he loses.
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso) (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside.
Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie