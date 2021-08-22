Jinder Mahal vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal first. Veer and Shanky are banned from ringside in this match. Out next comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop, carrying his sword, Angela.

The bell rings and Drew rams Jinder back into the corner, delivering a big chop. Drew with a big clothesline and more offense to shut Jinder down. Drew calls for an early Claymore but Jinder rolls to the floor to avoid it.

Drew follows but Jinder decks him on the apron. Dew blocks a shot into the steel ring steps, then launches Jinder overhead on the floor. Jinder begs on his knees in the ring now, saying they used to be like brothers and Drew doesn’t have to do this. Drew blocks a cheap shot but Jinder levels him with a big kick to the face for a 2 count. Jinder grounds Drew and puts knees to the back now. Jinder with a knee drop for 2.

Jinder keeps Drew down and works him over, stopping to show off some. Jinder stomps while Drew is down at the bottom rope. Jinder grounds Drew now and talks some trash while working on the shoulder in the middle of the ring.

Drew rocks Jinder with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew launches Jinder overhead and mounts more offense. Drew with a Futureshock DDT in the middle of the ring. Drew heads to the corner to call for the Claymore now. Fans count with him as they wait for Jinder to get back up. Drew charges with the Claymore and levels Jinder for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

