– Below is the Kickoff pre-show video for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can click here to join us for live SummerSlam coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff.

– There is no significant large-scale production stage inside of Allegiant Stadium for tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Below are several fan photos that show what the stadium is looking like as the WWE Universe begins to find their seats for the big event:

