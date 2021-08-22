RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos

We go right to the ring and out first comes the team of Team R-K-Bro. Riddle is out on his scooter, and out comes Randy Orton to a big pop. They head to the ring together as fans cheer them on. Riddle leaps into the ring and the pyro goes off as he kicks his slides off. Orton joins him and hits the corner to pose while Riddle poses in the opposite corner. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles.

The bell hits and Orton starts off with AJ, going at it. Orton with a suplex. Orton starts stomping on AJ now. Orton keeps control and AJ rolls to the floor, punching the announce table out of frustration. Riddle and Omos tag in now and face off. Omos decks Riddle and goes to work on him in the middle of the ring.

Omos scoops Riddle and launches him, taunting Orton. Omos keeps control and shuts down a comeback attempt by Riddle. AJ comes back in and they hit a big assisted tornado DDT to Riddle for a 2 count by AJ. AJ works Riddle over now while Orton looks on. AJ taunts him. AJ grounds Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Riddle and AJ tangle now but AJ decks him in the back with a forearm. Riddle gets free and rocks Omos on the apron. Riddle dumps AJ to the floor over the top rope. Riddle crawls for Orton but AJ runs back in and stops the tag from happening.

Riddle with a big knee to AJ’s face. Orton tags in and unloads on AJ now. Orton stuns Omos on the apron but he’s still up. Orton back-drops AJ and rocks Omos again. Orton clotheslines AJ in the corner. Orton catches AJ with the big powerslam for a pop. Orton attacks Omos again and this time kicks him off the apron. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT on AJ and he hits it for a pop.

Riddle watches from ringside as Orton hits the mat and readies for the RKO. Omos pulls AJ out of the ring to avoid the RKO. Fans boo them. Riddle runs over but Omos catches him in mid-air leaping of the steps, and chokeslams him into the edge of the apron. AJ drops Orton over the top rope as he fights back in. Riddle comes back at ringside and sends Omos face-first into the ring post but he’s still up. AJ with a big moonsault DDT to Riddle from the apron on the floor.

Orton dodges the Phenomenal Forearm and AJ rolls through. AJ blocks the RKO and they tangle. Orton drops AJ with the RKO for the pin to win the straps.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Randy Orton and Riddle

This is from our live WWE SummerSlam coverage post. You can click here for full results, plus our live Viewing Party with your feedback…