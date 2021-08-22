Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. to a pop. Rhea Ripley is out next to another pop. Charlotte Flair is out next as the pyro goes off at the entrance. Rome does formal ring introductions.

They all face off and Flair shoves Nikki to the mat. They go at it now and Nikki dumps Ripley to the floor. Nikki mounts Flair in the corner and delivers a monkey flip. Ripley comes back in and goes for Nikki but Nikki rolls her for a 2 count. Flair attacks Nikki and sends her to the floor. Flair and Ripley go at it now. Ripley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Flair fights but Ripley sends her to the apron. Nikki runs back in and uses Ripley to kick Flair off the apron. Ripley and Nikki go at it now. Flair runs right back in and levels Nikki and then attacks Ripley.

Flair and Ripley trade shots in the corner now. Nikki runs back in and attacks Flair but Flair decks her and slams her on top of Ripley. Flair goes to the top for a big moonsault but Ripley gets her knees up. Nikki ends up taking Ripley down and countering Flair. Flair sends Nikki out and levels Ripley with a big boot for a 2 count. Flair taunts Ripley and smacks her. Ripley smacks back and unloads with clotheslines. Flair ducks a slap but Ripley headbutts her to stun her. Ripley stops Nikki from getting on the apron, then hits a low dropkick to Flair for a pop.

Ripley kicks Flair and nails a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Ripley grabs Flair from behind but Flair elbows her away. Flair whips Ripley hard into the corner and she lands on the floor. Flair stops Ripley from entering from the apron. Nikki runs in but Flair blocks the monkey flip. Nikki keeps fighting and drops Flair with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count. Nikki dropkicks Ripley through the ropes to stop her from coming back in. Flair scoops Nikki for a slam but Ripley grabs them both from behind for a double stack German suplex for a pop. Ripley goes to the top for the missile dropkick to Flair and she hits it. Flair kicks out at 2.

Ripley is a bit frustrated now. Flair and Ripley unload on each other at ringside with strikes. Nikki flies at both of them from the top rope, taking them down with a crossbody. Nikki celebrates at ringside as we get a replay. Nikki brings Flair back in but here comes Ripley also. Ripley and Nikki with a double suplex to Flair, holding her high in the air. Flair turns that into a double DDT. Flair kips up for a big pop from the crowd.

Flair stalks Ripley on the mat. Flair with a big chop, then one to take Nikki back down. Flair chops Ripley and Nikki over and over now as the crowd “Wooo’s!” along with her. Flair avoids the double team and keeps fighting, sending Nikki to the floor. Flair then back-drops Ripley high in the air to the floor. Flair goes to the top and hits the corkscrew moonsault to the floor, taking both opponents down for a big pop from the crowd. Flair brings Ripley back in but Nikki holds her ankle, which allows Ripley to go to work on Flair. Nikki fights back in and covers Ripley for 2 after they take Flair out. Ripley with the inverted Cloverleaf submission to Nikki in the middle of the ring now. Flair runs n and breaks it. Ripley rocks Flair and drops her. Ripley stomps Flair and applies the same submission to her now. Flair breaks it and slams Ripley on her face.

Flair goes right into the Figure Four, then bridges into the Figure Eight on Ripley. Nikki flies in and breaks it up but lands bad and hurts her knee. Ripley screams in pain as Nikki goes to put Flair away. Ripley breaks it up just in time. Ripley goes for the Riptide on Nikki but Nikki counters into a DDT. Nikki limps to the top and goes for a crossbody but Flair dodges it. Flair applies the Figure Four to Nikki now in the middle of the ring. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight as Nikki reaches and screams out. Nikki taps out for the finish.

Winner and New RAW Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

This is from our live WWE SummerSlam coverage post. You can click here for full results, plus our live Viewing Party with your feedback…