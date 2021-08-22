SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Mysterios vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring and out come The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

Rey and Jimmy start things off. Rey looks for an early 619 attempt but he can’t get it. Dominik sends Jey to the floor next to his brother as he tries to get involved. Rey with a baseball slide to take the champs down at ringside. Dominik then springboards to take down both of the champs at ringside. Dominik tags in and slips but flies off the top rope to take Jimmy down for a 2 count. Dominik with the three suplexes to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Jey tagged in and Dominik didn’t see it. Dominik goes to the top and Jey shoves him to the floor.

Jey shoves Dominik into the ring post and talks some trash, grounding him. The Usos with a big backbreaker – top rope attack double team to Dominik now. Jey keeps control and headbutts Dominik for a 2 count. Jimmy with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Dominik fights both of The Usos from the corner now but he gets leveled by a big uppercut from Jey. Jey with a snap suplex now as The Usos show off to boos.

Jey with another suplex and some showing off as they keep Dominik down. Jey stops the tag and goes for a suplex but Dominik blocks it. Dominik drops Jey with a neckbreaker and they’re both down now. Rey and Jimmy get the tags as fans pop. Rey unloads on Jimmy and dodges a corner splash. Rey springboards with the moonsault and it’s caught but Rey drops Jimmy off the counter. Jimmy kicks out at 2.

Rey keeps control and knocks Jey off the apron but Jimmy levels him with a superkick for a close 2 count. Jey tags in and they stalk Rey now. Rey counters and sends Jimmy to the floor. Jey attacks and kicks Rey. Rey fights Jey off but gets superkicked out of the air off a crossbody attempt. Jey goes to the top and hits a big Uso Splash to Rey for a close 2 count. Jey can’t believe it and he now argue with the referee.

Jimmy tags in and goes to the top while Jey goes to the other corner but Jey is stopped by Dominik. Dominik and Jey fight on the apron and Dominik gets dropped to the floor. Rey dodges the Uso Splash from Jimmy. Rey drops Jimmy into position for 619 and he nails it for a big pop. Rey kicks Jey from the apron. He goes back to the top for the splash to Jimmy but Jimmy gets his knees up.

Jimmy superkicks Rey and in comes Jey off the tag. They hit the double superkicks to Rey at once. Jey goes back to the top and hits the big splash to Rey for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

This is from our live WWE SummerSlam coverage post. You can click here for full results, plus our live Viewing Party with your feedback…