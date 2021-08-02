WWE Supershow in Detroit, Michigan was Sunday Night.

Below are the results:

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

* Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos