WWE Supershow in Detroit, Michigan was Sunday Night.
Below are the results:
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sasha Banks
* Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods
* Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
Tonight!!!!! #WWEDetroit #WWELive @wwe @littlecaesarsarena
Come fly with your #wweraw Women’s Champion, my little superheroes! #NikkiASH 🦸♀️🦋⚡️
The invisible jet is getting fuelled up as we speak! #WWESuperShow pic.twitter.com/zxfvqqrFmT
— Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 1, 2021
This was so cool seeing @DMcIntyreWWE for the first time live #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/DDxcVm1Lna
— Samantha Hieber (@ladyhieber0618) August 2, 2021
i love Seth so much lmaoo#WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/Wkxt3F0NV0
— chey 🦋 (@womenswrestli17) August 2, 2021
That pop tho, whew!
My GOAT forever. 🐐❤️🔥#WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/MGkjwcdk01
— Eyad Khan✨ (@_EyadKhan) August 2, 2021
By the time @JohnCena got in the ring there was not a single person still in their seat. #WWEDetroit #WWE #WWESuperShow #WWELive#Usos #Mysterios#RomanReigns vs. #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/AxNuL7XRas
— RT – ADAM (@Robot__Turkey) August 2, 2021
The #SummerOfCena rolls on through #WWEDetroit!! @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Jm7lIT1vrw
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2021
Mr. #MITB @WWEBigE brings the energy to #WWEDetroit!! pic.twitter.com/NleE69DQpi
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2021
The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE is ready for her #NoHoldsBarred match tomorrow night on #WWERaw against @NikkiCrossWWE!! #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/ldZAGcdJda
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2021
Safe to say @SamiZayn’s guitar performance didn’t go as planned!! #WWEDetroit @ShinsukeN @rickboogswwe @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/L21L0Y53uq
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2021