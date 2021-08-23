Thanks to Michael Wooten for the following WWE Supershow live event results from Sunday’s show at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado:
* WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Apollo Crews
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest retained over Sheamus
* Bianca Belair defeated Carmella and Zelina Vega in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match
* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an Open Challenge and retained over Xavier Woods
* Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight
* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retained over AJ Styles and Omos
* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio