WWE’s latest Supershow took place last night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event featured an appearance by Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis, who headed into the ring to join The New Day before their tag match. The Bucks won this year’s NBA Finals.

Dominik Mysterio, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

* Bobby Portis joined The New Day before their match.

* Bobby Lashley and MVP defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

* Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* Apollo Crews (c) defeated Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, and Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

