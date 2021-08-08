WWE held a Supershow last night at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Below are the full results:
* Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn
* Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte and Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* New Day defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP
* Apollo Crews (c) defeated King Nakamura and Kevin Owens (WWE Intercontinental Championship)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Veer
* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)
* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos
@RheaRipley_WWE hell yea!!! #wwefortmyers pic.twitter.com/S0LosZNQhA
— Stephen Ford (@SKFeffect) August 7, 2021
@WWERollins does not win the splits contest.. @WWEBigE such a good guy helping him up tho. #wwefortmyers pic.twitter.com/mfTrmVa1bj
— Stephen Ford (@SKFeffect) August 8, 2021
#WWEFortMyers
John cena & Mysterios Def The Bloodline In 6 Man Tag Team Match
7/8/21 pic.twitter.com/IO620Yf4J2
— John Cena (@johncena_gem) August 8, 2021
.@FinnBalor kicks off #WWEFortMyers! pic.twitter.com/gk2fixZVyY
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2021
.@fightbobby and @The305MVP make their last stop before #WWERaw ! #WWEFortMyers pic.twitter.com/FFEr1cA9fG
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2021
.@NikkiCrossWWE has a message for the #WWEUniverse in #Orlando heading into #WWERaw! @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/s7HLd99sSp
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2021