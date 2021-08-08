WWE held a Supershow last night at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Below are the full results:

* Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn

* Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Charlotte and Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* New Day defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP

* Apollo Crews (c) defeated King Nakamura and Kevin Owens (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Veer

* Bianca Belair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos

@WWERollins does not win the splits contest.. @WWEBigE such a good guy helping him up tho. #wwefortmyers pic.twitter.com/mfTrmVa1bj — Stephen Ford (@SKFeffect) August 8, 2021