WWE is currently celebrating a new social media milestone of 25 million followers on Instagram.

WWE issued an announcement today to thank fans for getting them to 25 million Instagram followers. They touted how they now have more Instagram followers than some of the top sports brands.

“Reaching this milestone cements WWE’s presence as one of the most followed Instagram channels in the world of sports and entertainment, outpacing the likes of MLB, NHL, NFL and more,” they wrote.

WWE launched their Instagram account on April 22, 2012. As of this writing they have 31,925 posts and 25,009,843 followers.

WWE posted the following to mark the new followers milestone: