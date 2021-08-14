WWE will be making a “big announcement” at tonight’s non-televised WWE Supershow live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that she will be co-hosting a WWE Supershow pre-show for FOX 46 in Charlotte, along with RAW announcer Byron Saxton. Jones promised a “big announcement” for the city of Charlotte.

She wrote, “Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!”

There’s no word on what the announcement will be, but speculation is that WWE may be planning an upcoming pay-per-view event for Charlotte, NC.

Superstars advertised for tonight’s Supershow live event in Charlotte include John Cena, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, WWE United States Champion Sheamus, Randy Orton, Riddle, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and others.

Stay tuned for more on WWE in Charlotte. Below are a few related tweets:

