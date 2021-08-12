Zelina Vega recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy and said she returned to WWE because she has unfinished business to deal with.

Vega talked about having her eyes on the SmackDown Women’s Title, currently held by Bianca Belair. Sasha Banks will challenge Belair for the title at SummerSlam later this month, but Vega says she is coming for the winner.

“I think, more than anything, WWE has always been a place that I felt like I had some kind of unfinished business with,” Vega said. “And, for me as a kid, you look and you’re like, ‘I want to be a champion,’ There’s so many things that you want to accomplish and coming back.

“I set my eyes on the SmackDown Women’s Championship and that’s what I’m focused on the most and seeing where that takes me. After Bianca versus Sasha, who knows, will it be Bianca that remains champion or will it be Sasha? Either one, I’m coming after them and I can’t wait for that opportunity.”

Vega has kept a dedicated fanbase but despite her popularity with fans, she says she’s more comfortable playing the role of a heel.

“I think just because, since I was a kid I was a little instigator,” she said. “It’s easy to me, being a heel and just being a fiery New Yorker. It’s just who I am, it’s super easy for me to be comfortable in that role.”

Vega says she did think about becoming a babyface before returning to WWE in July, but decided that ultimately it’s not the right time for a turn.

“A part of me did think, ‘Okay, if they embrace me when I come back, maybe it’s time to be a babyface,’ and they did,” Vega said. “But I also feel like the way certain things played out, storyline-wise the way that things went, I’ll say on TV, they weren’t ready for that.

“Hopefully one day we’ll get to see that side of the Zelina, it’s going to be very different though because I don’t even know what she looks like yet. So we’ve got to explore that together.”