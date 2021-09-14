Fourteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark episode was taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida earlier this month. Top matches include Santana and Ortiz vs. Chaos Project, The Dark Order vs. The Wingmen, Colt Cabana vs. JD Drake, The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay, and FTR vs. Anthony Greene and Stallion Rogers, among others.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Big Swole vs. Allie Katch

* The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay

* Tay Conti vs. Marina Tucker

* Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson

* Lance Archer vs. Marcus Kross

* Wardlow vs. JDX

* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Colt Cabana vs. JD Drake

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* FTR vs. Anthony Greene and Stallion Rogers

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Luke Curtis and Cameron Stewart

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto vs. Darian Bengston, Cole Karter, Sean Maluta