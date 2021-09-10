Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will be featured on tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

AEW just announced that their Countdown crews are interviewing Cole and Danielson this afternoon. The interviews will air during tonight’s Rampage episode, which airs at 10pm ET on TNT.

Most of tonight’s Rampage show was taped earlier this week at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. Below is the updated line-up:

* Interviews with Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson

* Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho and Kris Statlander

* Sting and Darby Allin respond to Tully Blanchard

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.