Former WWE NXT star Adam Cole appeared with The Elite on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Cole first made his impact at this past weekend’s All Out PPV when he superkicked Jungle Boy. Cole promptly reunited with his friends in The Elite, claiming the group was the most dominant in all of pro wrestling.

On tonight’s show, Cole called himself a once in a generation wrestler and AEW is the “best professional wrestling company” because of The Elite. Cole also noted The Elite is complete now.

He then revealed that fans can see him in action on next week’s show where he’ll make his AEW in-ring debut, and it will be against Frankie Kazarian.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below are highlights from the segment: