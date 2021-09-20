AEW star Adam Cole is clearly not a fan of his girlfriend, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, getting chummy with Tony Schiavone on AEW TV.

On Sunday, Baker shared a photo of a hug she shared with Schiavone following her in-ring promo segment with Ruby Soho on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Cole reacted with to the photo with, “…………………………”

In her response, Baker wondered what Cole meant with his message. Cole then posted a close up shot of Schiavone with a gleeful look while hugging AEW’s resident dentist.

Cole has already confronted Schiavone on AEW TV, calling the AEW announcer “a nerd” during their interview segment on Dynamite a few weeks ago. On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Schiavone explained the conversation he had backstage with Cole, and how they furthered the storyline of Cole being jealous of Schiavone’s friendship with Baker.

“Obviously, when Britt comes out in her interviews, she hugs me,” Schiavone said. “I’ve been her interviewer. I’ve been her protector. I’ve kind of felt like dad because, in reality, I’m older than her dad. We’ve had this on-screen relationship that is genuine because I really have a lot of time for Britt like I have a lot of time for a lot of people. You are one of my favorite people. There’s no question.

“Adam gets with me, and he says, ‘Well, we need to address this on camera,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ We talk through what we’re going to say, and he said, ‘I’m going to call you a nerd. Fans are going to pop because they know that I am really a nerd. So I will call you a nerd.’ So he went out, and he told me to get out, but he didn’t say nerd. So I’m standing there, and he goes, ‘Get out!’ And I look at him, I go (Schiavone whispers), ‘Nerd.’ And he goes, ‘Get out nerd!’ I remind him to say nerd.”’

You can see below for the tweets from Baker and Cole.