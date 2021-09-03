Adam Cole reportedly told WWE that he was not willing to give up his Twitch account.

Cole has developed a dedicated following on Twitch, where he streams video game content. Cole has often talked about how he appreciates the people he has met on Twitch, and how important the community is to him.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that Cole made it clear well ahead of his original WWE contract expiring back in July, that he was not willing to give up his Twitch account as many other wrestlers had been asked to do following WWE’s third-party content ruling last year.

Cole’s Twitch account was said to be non-negotiable in any WWE contract talks he had. It was noted that WWE higher-ups weren’t excited to talk to Cole about it in general because they didn’t have much leverage on the situation, and that was even before they knew his contract came up in July.

Cole told his Twitch fans that there was zero chance the account would go away. He made the comments during a mid-August stream.

“Guys, I love ya’ll so much. I wish so bad that I could stream for a few more hours. It makes me so happy to be able to stream for a little bit,” he said in mid-August during a stream. “It’s why, when I say there is a zero chance that this channel is ever going away, I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart. I love you guys and that’s how important you are to me because you guys make me feel very important. There’s been a lot going on lately and I want to make sure everyone knows that this is going nowhere. It’s going absolutely nowhere.”

Cole officially became a free agent from WWE last Friday. There is no word on what he has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated.