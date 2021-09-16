One of the newest members of the AEW roster, Adam Cole, recently sat down for an interview with TV Insider. During the conversation, Cole opened up about his WWE NXT experience, and emphasized how close he has become with the legendary Shawn Michaels.

“I’ve been so open with how much of a relationship I formed with Shawn Michaels,” Cole explained. “He is an idol of mine. A guy I look at as the greatest professional wrestler of all-time. To have the chance to work under him was really cool. Triple H, as well, treated me with nothing but respect and is someone I learned so much from, whether it be things that may seem small but are a big deal in the ring or a work ethic.

“I feel like the pro wrestler I am today is a lot better than Adam Cole was four years ago. A lot of that is because of my time in NXT.”

Recent reports indicated that WWE was planning to bring Cole to the main roster in a managerial role. He took time to respond to the reports, noting how he never personally heard that it was the direction they were going in.

“I personally have never heard anything regarding that. I touched base a little bit on how my meeting with Vince McMahon went really well,” Cole said. “We talked for about 30 minutes. He had a lot of complimentary things to say.

“As far as hearing that specific thing, that was not something I heard about. My four years with NXT were fantastic. My four years with WWE were awesome, but at the end of the day, I wanted to end up with AEW. Now that I’m here, I’m stoked.”

Fans are excited to see what kind of stellar matchups Cole has against the AEW roster. When it comes specific stars Cole wants to compete against, Jungle Boy and CM Punk are at the top of the list.

“Number one is Jungle Boy. I see a lot of myself in him in a lot of ways. I know people have compared the two of us before. I just think, not only can I help him in some ways, but we can have some really good matches.

“I’ve said for years now that if I had a Mt. Rushmore for professional wrestling, CM Punk is on that list. CM Punk is a guy who captivated me with his promos and helped me discover there was other wrestling outside WWE. He was a guy who got me into Ring of Honor and all the independents. He is a guy I would love to go toe-to-toe with not only in the ring, but on the microphone.