AEW All Out goes down tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena and the champions are almost all heavily favored across the board, according to BetOnline.
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (-800), AEW TNT Champion Miro (-800), and AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker (-1200) all are big favorites in their respective matches. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (-135) vs. Lucha Brothers (-105) is the closest among the title matches.
In his AEW debut match, CM Punk is the favorite at -700 over Darby Allin (+400).
Below are the full odds for the main card:
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) -800 vs. Christian Cage +450
AEW Women’s World Championship
Britt Baker (c) -1200 vs. Kris Statlander +600
AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)
The Young Bucks (c) -135 vs. Lucha Bros -105
AEW TNT Championship
Miro (c) -800 vs. Eddie Kingston +450
CM Punk -700 vs. Darby Allin +400
Paul Wight -600 vs. QT Marshall +350
Jon Moxley -700 vs. Satoshi Kojima +400
MJF +175 vs. Chris Jericho -250
If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.
Women’s Casino Battle Royale
Thunder Rosa is favored to win at -150. The Field (mystery entry) is next at +275. Big Swole is third at +350