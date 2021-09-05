AEW All Out goes down tonight at 8 pm ET at the NOW Arena and the champions are almost all heavily favored across the board, according to BetOnline.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (-800), AEW TNT Champion Miro (-800), and AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker (-1200) all are big favorites in their respective matches. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (-135) vs. Lucha Brothers (-105) is the closest among the title matches.

In his AEW debut match, CM Punk is the favorite at -700 over Darby Allin (+400).

Below are the full odds for the main card:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) -800 vs. Christian Cage +450

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) -1200 vs. Kris Statlander +600

AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)

The Young Bucks (c) -135 vs. Lucha Bros -105

AEW TNT Championship

Miro (c) -800 vs. Eddie Kingston +450

CM Punk -700 vs. Darby Allin +400

Paul Wight -600 vs. QT Marshall +350

Jon Moxley -700 vs. Satoshi Kojima +400

MJF +175 vs. Chris Jericho -250

If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Thunder Rosa is favored to win at -150. The Field (mystery entry) is next at +275. Big Swole is third at +350