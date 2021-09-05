AEW All Out is tonight at 8 pm ET (The Buy In pre-show begins at 7 pm ET) at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The PPV is available on FITE, B/R app, Bleacher Report website, and traditional PPV.
Below is the current card:
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s World Championship
Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros
AEW TNT Championship
Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.
Women’s Casino Battle Royale
Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, TBA
Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.
The Buy In
Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party